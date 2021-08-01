Advertisement

After Biles pulls out, Skinner wins US silver in vault

MyKayla Skinner of the United States, performs on the vault during the artistic gymnastics...
MyKayla Skinner of the United States, performs on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women's apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(Source: AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) - Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade has added a gold medal on vault to go with the silver she earned in the all-around.

Andrade put together a pair of soaring vaults to post an average of 15.083. The medals Andrade has won in Tokyo are the first and second ever for Brazil in gymnastics at the Games.

American MyKayla Skinner, who entered the competition after defending Olympic champion Simone Biles pulled out to focus on her mental health, captured the silver. The 24-year-old was an alternate on the 2016 U.S. Olympic team then spent three years at the University of Utah before returning to elite competition in 2019.

Yeo Seojeong of Korea took the bronze.

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mylan plant in Morgantown.
BREAKING: CISA grants Mylan critical infrastructure designation
Mylan closes
President of United Steelworkers Local 8-957 speaks out after Morgantown plant officially closes; CISA says plant has other plans
A police car.
One person has been taken to the hospital after a search and rescue call in Barbour County
FILE
A body was found floating in a river in Randolph County
Jury finds Philippi man guilt of sexually assaulting a child
A Barbour County Man is facing up to 380 years after being found guilty of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old

Latest News

Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
She says her fiancé and mother's last wish was for her to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Woman loses fiancé, mother, grandmother to COVID-19 within days
Questions emerge over the need for a return to mask mandates and social distancing requirements.
Florida breaks record with more than 21,000 new COVID cases
In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting housing...
Frustration as Biden, Congress allow eviction ban to expire
The family of 19-year-old Anthony Barajas announced his death on Saturday. The TikTok star had...
TikTok star shot in California movie theater dies