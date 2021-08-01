Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | August 1, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This afternoon started out on an okay note, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper-70s. Then we saw a few showers in the late-afternoon hours. The showers and clouds are from a weak front pushing into West Virginia. Tonight, after 10 PM, the front moves out of WV, taking any rain chances with it. As a result, tonight will be dry, with partly clear skies and patches of fog in some areas. Temperatures will be warm, in the low-60s. Overall, expect a calm night. Tomorrow afternoon will be a good start to the workweek, with temperatures in the upper-70s. That’s a few degrees below-average, but it will feel nice. Skies will be a mix of Sun and clouds, and winds will be light. Overall, tomorrow will be perfect for any outdoor activities. On Tuesday afternoon, weak disturbances, from a front in the East Coast, bring a few isolated showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Most take place in the mountains, but being summer storms, they could pop up anywhere. Most areas won’t see much rain, however, if they do at all. Barring that, skies will be partly cloudy, with highs in the nice upper-70s. Throughout the rest of the week, temperatures climb into the more seasonable low-80s. Due to disturbances from the front out east, we’ll likely see isolated afternoon showers throughout the week, but we shouldn’t expect much rain. Next weekend, temperatures rise into the upper-80s, with partly sunny skies. In short, the first week of August will bring below-average but nice temperatures, partly cloudy skies and a chance for isolated rain showers.

Tonight: Skies will be partly clear, with haze at times. We’ll stay dry, with no real chance of rain. Temperatures will be warm, in the low-60s. Overall, a calm night. Low: 62

Tomorrow: A nice afternoon, with partly sunny skies. Winds will be light, with no real chance of rain. Temperatures will be below-average but feeling awesome, with highs in the upper-70s. High: 78.

Tuesday: A slight chance of isolated showers and storms, mostly in the afternoon and evening and confined to the mountains. Not everyone will see rain, however. Barring that, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper-70s. High: 78.

Wednesday: A few isolated showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening, mostly confined to the mountains, although they can pop up anywhere. We shouldn’t see much rain from them. Barring that, skies will be partly cloudy, with temperatures rising into the more seasonable low-80s. High: 82.

