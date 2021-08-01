Advertisement

Local kickers get attention at WV Specialist Combine

Hosted by former WVU and Fairmont State kicker Matt McCullough
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - They may not always get attention, and that’s exactly why the West Virginia Specialist Combine exists.

Local former college kicker Matt McCullough recognized the need for special attention to specialists, so he hosted the camp to benefit the local kickers of the area.

Nearly 30 kickers from all over the state and Virginia participated.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mylan plant in Morgantown.
BREAKING: CISA grants Mylan critical infrastructure designation
FILE
A body was found floating in a river in Randolph County
A police car.
One person has been taken to the hospital after a search and rescue call in Barbour County
Jury finds Philippi man guilt of sexually assaulting a child
A Barbour County Man is facing up to 380 years after being found guilty of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old
City of Clarksburg beefing up security ahead of multiple festivals.
City of Clarksburg beefing up security

Latest News

WVU athletics
WVU selects 2021 Sports Hall of Famers
University volleyball
University volleyball clicking as a team heading into 2021
Fairmont State volleyball
Hinkle named Falcons’ new head volleyball coach
Morgantown cheer
Mohigan cheer making up for lost time