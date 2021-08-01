Local kickers get attention at WV Specialist Combine

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - They may not always get attention, and that’s exactly why the West Virginia Specialist Combine exists.

Local former college kicker Matt McCullough recognized the need for special attention to specialists, so he hosted the camp to benefit the local kickers of the area.

Nearly 30 kickers from all over the state and Virginia participated.

