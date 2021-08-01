Advertisement

Morgantown Girls Volleyball prepares for another successful season

Mohigans coming off a state semifinal appearance last year
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 1, 2021
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Girls Volleyball team is preparing for another successful season as they wrapped up their last few days of the three-week period in Mon County.

The Mohigans went 23-5 on the season last year, besting Bridgeport 3-2 to win the Region 1 title and made a state semifinal appearance.

The team kicks off their season on Aug. 31st at Buckhannon-Upshur.

