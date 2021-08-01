Advertisement

This week’s best of in NCWV sports - 7/26-8/1

The best pros, woahs and throws around the area
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week’s best of in NCWV sports - 7/26-8/1

Monday - WVU’s Director of Athletics Shane Lyons released a statement regarding the realignment of the Big 12 Conference.

Tuesday - Univ. of Texas and Univ. of Oklahoma formally requested invitations to join the SEC.

Wednesday - WVU Tight End Mike O’Laughlin was named to the James Mackey award watch list.

Thursday - The Big 12 Conference issued a cease and desist letter to ESPN for conduct with their teams and other conferences.

Thursday Night - WVU basketball star Deuce McBride was taken in round 2, pick 36 of the 2021 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks.

Saturday - West Virginia native Matt McCullough hosted the West Virginia specialist combine to help advance the skills of special team players around the area.

