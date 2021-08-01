Advertisement

University volleyball clicking as a team heading into 2021

Finished 2020 season at 6-8
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - University volleyball is working on a number of things heading into the 2021 season, but team togetherness is already working.

The seniors are ready to lead the team into the year and head coach Don Godfrey sees the results of the chemistry.

The Hawks are ready to improve on their 6-8 2020 record.

