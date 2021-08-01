Advertisement

WVU partners with VEEPIO to facilitate NIL

Former WVU standout linebacker Grant Vileu to lead WVU VEEPIO team
WVU NIL VEEPIO deal
WVU NIL VEEPIO deal(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Friday that they have partnered with VEEPIO to facilitate and oversee NIL sponsorship for over 450 Mountaineer athletes.

VEEPIO will monitor all analytics, record all NIL activity, customize a student athletes profile for distribution and secure payment for the athlete.

Former WVU standout linebacker Grant Vileu will be leading the VEEPIO team for WVU, he will be joined by fellow former Mountaineers Jon Ohliger and Najee Goode.

