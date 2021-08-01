WVU selects 2021 Sports Hall of Famers
2020 HOFs will also participate in a pregame induction ceremony during the 2021 season
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The names for the 2021 inductees to the WVU Sports Hall of Fame were released Saturday.
Keri Bland - Cross Country and Track
Nicco Campriani - Rifle
Noel Devine - Football
Dale Farley - Football
Mike Fox - Football
Lajuanda Moody - Gymnastics
Olayinka Sanni - Women’s Basketball
