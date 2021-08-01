Advertisement

WVU selects 2021 Sports Hall of Famers

2020 HOFs will also participate in a pregame induction ceremony during the 2021 season
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The names for the 2021 inductees to the WVU Sports Hall of Fame were released Saturday.

Keri Bland - Cross Country and Track

Nicco Campriani - Rifle

Noel Devine - Football

Dale Farley - Football

Mike Fox - Football

Lajuanda Moody - Gymnastics

Olayinka Sanni - Women’s Basketball

