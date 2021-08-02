Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | August 2nd, 2021

Feels like fall!
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Conditions today will be dry and sunny, with low humidity as temperatures rise into the upper 70s. It’ll feel like a fall day to kick off August, so enjoy the cool and dry conditions. During the day on Tuesday, we’re expecting some rainfall to move in, with the chance for some scattered rainfall through the afternoon. The showers should remain pretty isolated as they move through the area though, and temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

We could see a couple of scattered sprinkles once again on Wednesday afternoon and evening, but they will be light and isolated as we begin to rise back into the 80s. On Thursday, we’ll stay in those 80s, but the chances for afternoon storms increase, so be on the lookout for the possibility of some rain and severe weather. We’ll finally see a dry afternoon on Friday, with temperatures in the mid-80s and calmer conditions. Saturday is looking dry too, with highs in the low 80s and beautiful conditions.

Today: A hazy start with dry and cool conditions throughout the day. High: 78.

Tonight: We stay dry with a few clouds overnight as temperatures drop. Low: 57.

Tuesday: Isolated storms move in for the afternoon. High: 78.

Wednesday: A slim chance for rain lingers, but we return to the 80s. High: 83.

