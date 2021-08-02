Denny Lynn Stout was a wonderful husband, father, uncle and friend. He passed away peacefully on August 1, 2021 at age 70. He was born in Clarksburg on February 17, 1951, the first of three children to Hubert D. and Jenevieve Clarice Lewis Stout. As a child, Denny helped with the family garden, worked on his maternal grandparents’ farm in Johnstown and joined the Boy Scouts. He graduated from Roosevelt-Wilson High School in 1969. While there, Denny participated in many clubs and played bass drum in the school band. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Fairmont State College in 1974. One of Denny Stout’s first jobs was working with Beckwith Machinery. He later became a school bus driver and eventually Assistant Transportation Supervisor for the Harrison County Board of Education. On July 18, 1975, he married Marit McIntyre Stout. They were married for 46 years and had one son, Jeremy R. Stout in 1979. In addition to his wife and son, Denny is survived by his brother, Terry Stout and his wife, Carol of Stout’s Run Road. Terry and Carol’s children include: Alaina (Eric) Haberman of Cranberry Township, PA, Benjamin (Emily) Stout of Stout’s Run Road and their children, Alivia and Mason, and Jocelyn (Tony) Pinkerton of Barboursville. One sister also survives along with her son. Denny was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert D. and Jenevieve C. Stout. In his spare time, Denny loved working on the family farm on Stout’s Run and doing volunteer work. He taught many safety and training classes for the Red Cross over the span of several years. He attended the Quiet Dell United Methodist Church and Vincent Memorial United Methodist Church with his family. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street. Nutter Fort on Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 9:00 to 11:00 am. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm on Thursday at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens with Pastor Bonnie Starkey officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

