Displaced Westover resident seeking flood assistance

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - Thursday’s heavy rains caused flooding in parts on Monongalia County and one Westover resident is asking for help after those waters damaged her home.

Westover resident Katelyn Eichelberger says she has tried to find help after the flooding hit her neighborhood.

“When I went into my house...I couldn’t get in the refrigerator had fallen down completely.”

Eichelberger says she lost everything in the flood and her neighbors suffered losses to.

“Basically, everyone on my block was in the same position as I was,” said Eichelberger.

But they didn’t have flood insurance because they do not live in a flood zone.

“I remember looking at my basement that day and the water was still all the way up in my basement but had gone down in my living area and I remember crying the second I saw that because it was like it was there it was real and it wasn’t going away,” said Eichelberger.

Eichelberger reached out to FEMA, United Way and the Red Cross but she says there isn’t much help available.

Eichelberger says she doesn’t qualify for assistance because the governor has yet to declare a state of emergency.

Governor Justice said today in his press briefing that he is working with emergency management to find a solution.

“We’re waiting you know they’re response from the standpoint of FEMA qualifications and all that. We do not know that as of this moment and everything and absolutely we’re going to stay on top of it and supply every bit of assistance we possibly can supply,” said Justice.

Supply that Eichelberger says her and her neighbors need.

“It’s just...What are we going to do? What can we do? We’re homeless, what are we going to do?”

The Morgantown Utility Board encourages those affected to register with Monongalia County mecca 9-1-1 here and click on the initial damage assessment form. A similar form is available on the city of Morgantown’s website.

