Garry Lee Cathell, age 75 of Valley Falls Road, Grafton, WV passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV. He was born July 29, 1946 in Taylor County (Hepzibah Community), WV a son of Stewart A. and Opal (Mauller) Cathell He is survived by his wife, Beverly Lea (Haller) Cathell; two sons, Gary Lee “Jay” Cathell, II (Heather) of Grafton and Chad Cathell (Holly), of Branson MO; grandchildren, Brandy Diane Cathell and fiance’ Sam Murray, Emily Dawn Cathell, Knox Cathell, Giselle Cathell, Morganne and Macey Phillips; great-granddaughter, Brixlee Mayle; one brother, Harry Cathell; three sisters, Gaye (Wayne) Peters, Jan Mayle, and Sharon Wright; also several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Randy Cathell and Bill Stewart Cathell. Garry served our country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Garry was the Assistant Superintendent at the Department of Highways for 27 years and he was a member of the Hepzibah Baptist Church. He played and sang with his band, “Mama’s Pride” at several area places such as Garry’s Place, Mountain View Jamboree, Wheels of Country Jamboree, and the Sage Brush Round-Up. His family and music were the most important to him. The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Wednesday, August 4th from 2:00-8:00 p.m. and from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour on Thursday. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dave Marsh officiating. Interment will follow at the WV National Cemetery in Pruntytown. Full military honors will be accorded by the Army National Guard from Camp Dawson and the Taylor County Honor Guard. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com The Donald G. Ford Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cathell family.

