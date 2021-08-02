Advertisement

Gilmer County man accused of choking a woman, charged with strangulation

Howard Lee Tomey
Howard Lee Tomey(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GILMER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Gilmer County man is facing charges after allegedly choking a woman.

Howard Lee Tomey, 34, is accused of punching a woman in the chest during an argument. The victim told police Tomey grabbed her by the throat and started choking her.

Tomey is being charged with strangulation, domestic assault, and domestic battery.

