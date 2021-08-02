Gilmer County man accused of choking a woman, charged with strangulation

GILMER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Gilmer County man is facing charges after allegedly choking a woman.

Howard Lee Tomey, 34, is accused of punching a woman in the chest during an argument. The victim told police Tomey grabbed her by the throat and started choking her.

Tomey is being charged with strangulation, domestic assault, and domestic battery.

