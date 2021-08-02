High School Football is BACK!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was the start of the fall sports season in NCWV today, one that hopes to bring normalcy for the first time in two years.

Lincoln High School football was ready to go out on the turf today; the team graduated a senior class last year with a lot of depth but they are confident about being able to fills those wholes with experienced juniors and seniors.

Returning standouts this year include running backs Levi Moore ad Antwan Hilliard, and wide receiver Johnny Lopez.

The Cougars will kick off their season at home on Aug. 27th against Braxton County.

