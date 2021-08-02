Advertisement

Injured Morgantown infant dies, father charged with abuse

By Associated Press
Aug. 2, 2021
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — An autopsy was planned Monday for a West Virginia infant who died over the weekend after suffering “non-accidental trauma,” authorities said.

One-month-old Rowan Cooper Grayson-Seech was pronounced dead late Saturday at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Harrison Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Zach Mealey told The Exponent Telegram. The boy had been hospitalized since Wednesday.

His father, Lucian Alexander Grayson, 18, was charged on Thursday with felony child abuse resulting in injury.

The child’s injuries were “consistent with Shaken Baby Syndrome,” according to the criminal complaint, which cited medical records.

Grayson told police he was alone with the child Wednesday afternoon, and thought a dog might have injured the boy while he slept, the criminal complaint said. He called authorities and reported the boy was unresponsive.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Grayson has an attorney.

