Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | August 2, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was a great start to the workweek, with highs in the upper-70s and partly sunny skies. The nice weather is from a high-pressure system in the Midwest, which is pushing cool, dry air into the area. Tonight, skies will be partly clear, with a few clouds coming from the south. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-50s. Overall, expect a nice night. Tomorrow afternoon, a frontal boundary forms in the East Coast and brings instability into WV. This results in isolated summer showers and storms, so some areas could see rain, mostly in the afternoon and evening. Most areas won’t see much, however, only about 0.25 inches at most in some areas. Barring that, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and temperatures will still be in the nice upper-70s. On Wednesday afternoon, a few more isolated showers and storms take place in the afternoon and evening, but again, we shouldn’t expect much rain. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than the past few days, in the low-80s. Skies will be partly cloudy. We’ll continue seeing isolated showers and storms through the rest of the week, before the front moves out on Friday. Thereafter, we’ll see partly cloudy skies over the weekend. Temperatures will climb throughout the week, reaching into the upper-80s by the weekend and feeling like the 90s because of the humidity. In short, the first week of August comes with isolated summer storms, partly cloudy skies and nice, warm temperatures.

Tonight: Skies will be a mix of clouds tonight, with a very low chance of fog. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-50s to low-60s. Overall, not a bad night. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening hours, but barring a thunderstorm, most areas won’t see much rain, about 0.25 inches at most. Barring that, skies will be partly cloudy, with highs in the nice upper-70s. High: 79.

Tuesday: A few isolated showers and storms are possible in the afternoon, but we shouldn’t expect much rain and they die out in the evening. Skies will be partly cloudy, with temperatures being slightly warmer than the past few days. High: 81.

Wednesday: A few more isolated showers and storms possible in the afternoon, but as with most summer showers, we shouldn’t expect much activity. Skies will be partly cloudy, with highs in the seasonable mid-80s. High: 83.

