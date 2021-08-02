Linda Holden Ashcraft, 76, of Wyatt, passed away Friday morning, July 30, 2021, in the United Hospital Center from diabetic complications. She was born March 5, 1945, in Opekiska, Monongalia County, WV, the only child of the late Leslie and Lonie (Booher) Griffith. In 1966, she married Everett (Benny) Holden, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband Robert Ashcraft, whom she married in 1997. Also surviving are her son, Michael Linn Holden of Jane Lew; two grandsons, Ben and Kenny Holden of Weston; and Bobbie Davis of Weston. For ten years she and Benny were co-owners of Holden Contractors and Road Construction. She later went to work for the State of WV as a temporary employee for the Department of Health and Human Resources in Lewis County. She was then hired full-time at the WV Industrial Home for Youth in Salem, where she worked her way up from office assistant to Director of Finance and Administration over a fourteen-year career, retiring in 2009. During that time, she made many lifelong friends and loved her work. She enjoyed traveling to Tennessee, antiquing, but most of all she loved spending time with her grandsons, who were better known as “her boys”. Linda loved her cat B.J. and memorial contributions are encouraged to be sent to Harrison County Humane Society, PO Box 4397, Clarksburg, WV 26302. Condolences to the Ashcraft Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Linda’s request was to be cremated, and a private burial will be held for the family. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

