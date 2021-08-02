Multiple agencies respond to a structure fire in Clarksburg
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple agencies have responded to a structure fire in Clarksburg, according to the 911 Communications Office.
A structure is on fire on the corner of North Chestnut Street and West Pike Street, near The Produce House, according to a 5 News reporter on scene.
The Clarksburg Fire Department, Clarksburg Police Department, and Harrison County EMS responded to the scene.
