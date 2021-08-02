Advertisement

3 dead, 1 hurt in rural South Carolina shooting

Investigators say more than one person has been killed in a shooting in rural South Carolina...
Investigators say more than one person has been killed in a shooting in rural South Carolina and deputies released the name and picture of a man they want to interview.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say three people have been killed in a shooting in rural South Carolina.

Deputies released the name and picture of a man they want to interview.

Greenwood County deputies said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Monday at a home just off U.S. Highway 25  about 8 miles south of Greenwood.

Sheriff’s Office Maj. Cody Bishop told The Index-Journal of Greenwood that three people were killed and one hurt. He did not give a motive or the shooting.

Deputies named 36-year-old Jeffrey David Powell a person of interest and released two photos of him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mylan closes
President of United Steelworkers Local 8-957 speaks out after Morgantown plant officially closes; CISA says plant has other plans
(Source: Gray News)
One person injured in single-vehicle accident in Bridgeport
The Mylan plant in Morgantown.
CISA grants Mylan critical infrastructure designation
Injured West Virginia infant dies, father charged with abuse
Injured Morgantown infant dies, father charged with abuse
Brylee Knotts crowned Miss West Virginia Teen USA.
Brylee Knotts prepares to represent the state at the Miss Teen USA Pageant in November

Latest News

Westover Water
Westover Water
voting
Early voting wraps up in OH-15 special election primary
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
Judge denies new trial request in Mollie Tibbetts case
Multiple agencies respond to a structure fire in Clarksburg
Multiple agencies respond to a structure fire in Clarksburg