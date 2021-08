CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is competing for the 2021 Best Looking Cruiser Contest.

West Virginia is currently in 13th place. Voting ends on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Submit your votse here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcrusier2021

