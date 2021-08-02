Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, Aug. 2

John Halterman: You know, people ask me all the time, John, why do you have so many events? I gotta tell you, the main reason why is we believe that engaged clients are more successful clients. And what we realize is yes, we are going to have a combination education events. We’re going to have a combination of celebration, milestone events. And we’re also going to celebrate life in general. Because what we want to make sure that we’re engaged with our clients so that our clients will open up and tell us things that normally they don’t tell an advisor. Because what we’ve always found is the more involvement there is, the more their going to open up and the better the advice we can give. And so, what I tell everybody, if your advisor doesn’t have events and you’re not engaged, then maybe it’s time you find one that is. For more answers, call or visit our website today.

