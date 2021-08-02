WVU makes way onto SI All-American Top 25 Recruiting Rankings

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022 WVU football recruiting trail has been one for the history books. Earlier today the Mountaineers moved onto the Sports Illustrated All-American Top 25 Recruiting Rankings for the first time ever.

The gold and blue currently sit at No. 23 following the commitments of Kevin “KJ” Thomas and Raleigh Collins III.

Thomas is the most recent WVU recruit. The Pennsylvania native committed Friday evening, becoming the 16th member of the 2022 recruiting class.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.