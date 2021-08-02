Advertisement

WVU makes way onto SI All-American Top 25 Recruiting Rankings

Mountaineers sit at No. 23 for 2022 recruiting class
WVU on SI rankings
WVU on SI rankings(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022 WVU football recruiting trail has been one for the history books. Earlier today the Mountaineers moved onto the Sports Illustrated All-American Top 25 Recruiting Rankings for the first time ever.

The gold and blue currently sit at No. 23 following the commitments of Kevin “KJ” Thomas and Raleigh Collins III.

Thomas is the most recent WVU recruit. The Pennsylvania native committed Friday evening, becoming the 16th member of the 2022 recruiting class.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mylan closes
President of United Steelworkers Local 8-957 speaks out after Morgantown plant officially closes; CISA says plant has other plans
(Source: Gray News)
One person injured in single-vehicle accident in Bridgeport
The Mylan plant in Morgantown.
CISA grants Mylan critical infrastructure designation
Injured West Virginia infant dies, father charged with abuse
Injured Morgantown infant dies, father charged with abuse
Brylee Knotts crowned Miss West Virginia Teen USA.
Brylee Knotts prepares to represent the state at the Miss Teen USA Pageant in November

Latest News

Lincoln football preview
High School Football is BACK!
Morgantown vball
Morgantown Girls Volleyball prepares for another successful season
WVU NIL VEEPIO deal
WVU partners with VEEPIO to facilitate NIL
best of 7/26-8/1
This week’s best of in NCWV sports - 7/26-8/1