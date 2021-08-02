Advertisement

Zoom settles for $85 million in ‘Zoom-bombing’ lawsuit

Zoom has agreed to pay an $85 million settlement in a lawsuit over data privacy and...
Zoom has agreed to pay an $85 million settlement in a lawsuit over data privacy and “Zoom-bombing.”(Source: Stringr/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Zoom has agreed to pay an $85 million settlement in a lawsuit over data privacy and “Zoom-bombing.”

The video conferencing service that became essential during the pandemic at one point was plagued by hackers.

Customers complained that their private meetings were being interrupted by people shouting profanity or sharing pornography.

In response to the lawsuit, Zoom Video Communications says it is improving security and improving safeguards for consumer data.

Under the settlement, some paid subscribers will be eligible for 15% refunds on their Zoom subscriptions or $25, whichever is larger.

Before the proposal is final, a federal judge in San Jose, California, will have to approve the deal.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mylan closes
President of United Steelworkers Local 8-957 speaks out after Morgantown plant officially closes; CISA says plant has other plans
(Source: Gray News)
One person injured in single-vehicle accident in Bridgeport
The Mylan plant in Morgantown.
CISA grants Mylan critical infrastructure designation
Brylee Knotts crowned Miss West Virginia Teen USA.
Brylee Knotts prepares to represent the state at the Miss Teen USA Pageant in November
Basketball tournament in memory of Tyler Poston.
Basketball tournament held in memory of Tyler Poston

Latest News

Several Seattle establishments are requiring proof of vaccination before you can be served.
Several Seattle restaurants, bars require customers to show vaccination proof
Several Seattle establishments are requiring proof of vaccination before you can be served.
COVID-19 vaccination required for Seattle's bars, restaurants
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 8 2 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 8 2 2021 6 AM
FILE - In this June 9, 2021 photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting...
Evictions expected to spike as federal moratorium ends