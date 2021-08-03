$200 million for Corridor H included in bipartisan infrastructure agreement

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - On Tuesday, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Rob Portman (R-OH) announced the inclusion of their bipartisan, bicameral Finish the Appalachian Development Highway System (ADHS) Act in the bipartisan infrastructure agreement negotiated by 22 bipartisan Senators.

For the first time since 2012, the bipartisan infrastructure agreement includes $1.25 billion in dedicated funding over five years for the network of transportation corridors across Appalachia. West Virginia would receive nearly $200 million to support the completion of Corridor H.

“In 1965, Congress authorized the creation of the Appalachian Development Highway System to bring commerce and opportunity to our region. Since I served as Governor of West Virginia, I have worked hard to complete Corridor H, our last remaining section of the ADHS, but we can’t do it on our own. And it’s clear that West Virginia roads and bridges, which rank as some of the worst in the nation, need a significant investment. Our bipartisan bill will maintain the commitment President Kennedy made to Appalachia so long ago, and I’m pleased this language has been included in the bipartisan infrastructure agreement. This investment will provide $1.25 billion, including nearly $200 million for Corridor H, to connect West Virginia and the region with the rest of the nation,” said Senator Manchin.

“Since its creation in 1965, the Appalachian Development Highway System has created thousands of miles of highway, creating jobs and bringing important economic development to rural parts of Ohio and the rest of Appalachia. Unfortunately, the portion that remains incomplete is difficult to build and expensive,” said Senator Portman. “I am pleased that this legislation is included in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, so that the System may finally be completed and hard-to-reach places in Appalachia are no longer hard to reach.”

