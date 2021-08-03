Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | August 3rd, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’ll have fog to kick off the day once again, although it’ll be slightly less intense than yesterday’s conditions. During the day today, we’re expecting some rainfall to move in from south to north, with the chance for some scattered rainfall through the afternoon. The showers should remain pretty isolated as they move through the area though, and temperatures will be in the upper 70s for the afternoon highs.

We can’t rule out the chance to see a couple of scattered sprinkles once again on Wednesday afternoon and evening, but they will be light and isolated as we begin to rise back into the 80s. On Thursday, we’ll stay in those 80s, with a lingering slim chance of isolated rain showers. We’ll finally see a dry afternoon on Friday in the lowlands, with temperatures in the mid-80s and calmer conditions. However, the mountains could see some scattered thunderstorms as winds from the west carry moisture into the mountains, where it’ll be forced to rise and could generate some short bouts of severe weather.

A chance for rain returns Saturday afternoon, but clears up in the later evening as highs reach the mid-80s. Sunday looks dry though, and we’ll be pushing 90 degrees once again for the high temperature.

Today: A foggy start with cool conditions and brief isolated showers through the day. High: 77.

Tonight: A couple of residual sprinkles push through as temperatures drop. Low: 59.

Wednesday: A slim chance for rain lingers, but we return to the 80s. High: 84.

Thursday: A slim chance for rain still hangs around, and we gain a degree, with conditions very similar to those of Wednesday. High: 85.

