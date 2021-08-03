Bridgeport Post 68 advances to Great Lakes Regional after claiming State Legion Baseball Championship

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport Post 68 advances to the Great Lakes Regional following their performance on the diamond this weekend at the State Legion Championships.

The team’s efforts on Saturday put them in a confident position to dominate for the Championship title, besting Wheeling Post 1 10-0.

Post 68 went on to dominate against South Charleston on Sunday, coming away with a 5-2 victory for the state title.

Bridgeport will play Wednesday in the first round of the Great Lakes Regional, hosted in Morgantown for the first time. They will face off against the Indiana State Champion at 4pm.

