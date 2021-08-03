Advertisement

Bridgeport Post 68 advances to Great Lakes Regional after claiming State Legion Baseball Championship

Post 68 will face the Indiana State Champ in first round
bridegport post 68
bridegport post 68(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport Post 68 advances to the Great Lakes Regional following their performance on the diamond this weekend at the State Legion Championships.

The team’s efforts on Saturday put them in a confident position to dominate for the Championship title, besting Wheeling Post 1 10-0.

Post 68 went on to dominate against South Charleston on Sunday, coming away with a 5-2 victory for the state title.

Bridgeport will play Wednesday in the first round of the Great Lakes Regional, hosted in Morgantown for the first time. They will face off against the Indiana State Champion at 4pm.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mylan closes
President of United Steelworkers Local 8-957 speaks out after Morgantown plant officially closes; CISA says plant has other plans
(Source: Gray News)
One person injured in single-vehicle accident in Bridgeport
Injured West Virginia infant dies, father charged with abuse
Injured Morgantown infant dies, father charged with abuse
The Mylan plant in Morgantown.
CISA grants Mylan critical infrastructure designation
Multiple agencies respond to a structure fire in Clarksburg
Multiple agencies respond to a structure fire in Clarksburg

Latest News

WVU on SI rankings
WVU makes way onto SI All-American Top 25 Recruiting Rankings
Lincoln football preview
High School Football is BACK!
Morgantown vball
Morgantown Girls Volleyball prepares for another successful season
WVU NIL VEEPIO deal
WVU partners with VEEPIO to facilitate NIL