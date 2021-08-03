Advertisement

Charleston, WVa, OKs ordinance banning conversion therapy

LGBTQ Flag, file image
LGBTQ Flag, file image(Wikimedia Commons)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials in West Virginia’s capital city have approved a proposal to ban the discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children.

Charleston became the first city in West Virginia to enact such an ordinance Monday night. The ban had been introduced by Councilwoman Caitlin Cook, a council liaison to the city’s LGBTQ Working Group.

Conversion therapy is a practice used to try to change sexual orientation or gender identity. Many people who have been through it say it deepened feelings of depression and increased thoughts of suicide.

The ordinance carries a fine of up to $1,000 for violations.

“We are hopeful that this victory will help catalyze the passage of state-wide protections in the Mountain State, ensuring that no young person in West Virginia is subjected to this fraud at the hands of mental health providers,” said Troy Stevenson, a senior advocacy campaign manager for the Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for youth in the LGBTQ community.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Injured West Virginia infant dies, father charged with abuse
Injured Morgantown infant dies, father charged with abuse
Multiple agencies respond to a structure fire in Clarksburg
Three structures and one vehicle damaged in Clarksburg fire
Gov. Justice | No plans to reinstate mask mandate
Mylan closes
President of United Steelworkers Local 8-957 speaks out after Morgantown plant officially closes; CISA says plant has other plans
(Source: Gray News)
One person injured in single-vehicle accident in Bridgeport

Latest News

Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
DHHR: Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia have more than doubled in two weeks
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 8 3 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 8 3 2021 6 AM
No answers regarding former mayor's resignation.
Still no answers regarding former Lumberport mayor’s resignation
Westover Water
Displaced Westover resident seeking flood assistance