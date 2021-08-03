City of Bridgeport offering free water testing following lead levels in Clarksburg water

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Bridgeport has sent out flyers offering free water testing for certain homes.

This comes as the Clarksburg Water Board continues testing for lead levels throughout the city. Bridgeport officials say the reason is because the city purchases water from the Clarksburg Water Board.

You could be eligible for the free testing if your home was built before 1950 or your plumbing was replaced between 1983 and 1988. If you meet the criteria, The City of Bridgeport will analyze the water sample free of charge and notify you of the results within 30 days from receipt.

To schedule free lead testing call (304)-842-8231 or email engutilities@bridgeportwv.com.

According to city officials, here is how to check your service line:

The drinking water service line coming from the water main into your house is usually in the basement, or if you don’t have a basement, it would be usually the lowest point in the house—usually in a corner—probably nearest to the road and low to the floor. 1. If you see that the service line is a dark matte gray color, that’s usually a good tip that that is a lead service line. 2. Scrape the service line with a screwdriver, if it is lead, the metal will be soft and turn shiny. If your supply line turns a brownish, copper color, that means it is a copper supply line. 3. Aside from lead or copper, you can also have a plastic or galvanized steel service line coming into your house. If it’s steel, a magnet will stick to it. If it’s lead or copper, a magnet will not stick to it.

