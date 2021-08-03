DHHR: Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia have more than doubled in two weeks

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 2,585 currently active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

In the past 24 hours, the state reported 267 new cases and five additional deaths, according to the DHHR.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 57-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Wayne County, a 78-year old female from Wayne County, a 78-year old male from Monongalia County, and a 68-year old male from Berkeley County.

“We extend our sincere sympathy to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Vaccines save lives and I urge you to choose the COVID vaccine for yourself and for your children 12 and older.”

This brings the total number of cases to 167,948 and 2,954 total deaths.

As of Tuesday, 59.5 percent of West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 49.2 percent are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,548), Berkeley (13,152), Boone (2,214), Braxton (1,056), Brooke (2,279), Cabell (9,175), Calhoun (405), Clay (548), Doddridge (653), Fayette (3,699), Gilmer (901), Grant (1,325), Greenbrier (2,932), Hampshire (1,943), Hancock (2,885), Hardy (1,595), Harrison (6,385), Jackson (2,313), Jefferson (4,883), Kanawha (15,770), Lewis (1,382), Lincoln (1,624), Logan (3,350), Marion (4,798), Marshall (3,654), Mason (2,154), McDowell (1,673), Mercer (5,318), Mineral (3,016), Mingo (2,825), Monongalia (9,545), Monroe (1,245), Morgan (1,279), Nicholas (1,968), Ohio (4,409), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (967), Pocahontas (696), Preston (2,982), Putnam (5,495), Raleigh (7,236), Randolph (2,908), Ritchie (780), Roane (676), Summers (874), Taylor (1,331), Tucker (553), Tyler (769), Upshur (2,042), Wayne (3,268), Webster (616), Wetzel (1,435), Wirt (474), Wood (8,095), Wyoming (2,124).

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

