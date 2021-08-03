Francis “Ray” Henline, 91, of Weston, passed away in the comfort of his home, surround by loving family, and under the compassionate care of WV Hospice on Sunday, August 1, 2021. He was born in Orlando on November 23, 1929, a son of the late George Oliver Henline and Betty Skinner Henline. As an early 36th birthday present, Ray married the love of his life, Delores “Jean” Radcliff on November 7, 1965. Together they shared nearly 38 years before Jean’s passing on June 18, 2003. They have now been reunited to share eternity. In addition to his parents and wife, Ray was preceded in death by one daughter, Tammy Ray Henline; three siblings: Paul Henline, Clarence Henline, and Grace Riffle; and one nephew, John Riffle. Forever cherishing their memories of Ray are three children: Skott Henline and wife, Malissa, of Pricetown, George Henline and wife, Melissa, of Shinnston, and Mary Henline and companion, Jimmy Good, of Weston; five grandchildren: Kylee Good, Joel Good, Tegan Henline, Willeau Henline, and Lilly Henline; and two nephews: Mike Riffle, and Charlie Riffle. Ray spent 70 years painting vehicles and worked at both the Ford Garage in Weston and was self-employed. He served his country proudly in the United States Army from 1951-1953 and received the Korean War Service Medal. In his spare time, Ray enjoyed gardening, playing Nintendo Mario Brothers, and was an avid sports fan. He especially loved watching NASCAR. Ray has a special place in his heart for pets and was best friends with his dog, Buddy. Ray’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, appreciate the service of Francis “Ray” Henline and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.