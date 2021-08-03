Frankie Paul Wamsley, 60, a resident of Mill Creek, passed from this life Sunday, August 1, 2021, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. Frankie was born Wednesday, February 8, 1961, in Elkins, a son of the late Franklin Wamsley and Dottie Jewel Tackett Wamsley. Left to cherish his memory are four children, Michael “Muke” Wamsley, Frankie “Squirt” Wamsley, Tara Wamsley and companion Joseph Austin, all of Mill Creek, Kayla Wamsley and fiancé Craig McCune of Beverly, six grandchildren, Doneshia, Serenity, Eli, Greyson, Brettlee, and Autumn, three siblings, John Wamsley of Grafton, Jeff Wamsley and wife Missy of Valley Bend, Rocky Wamsley and wife Tasha, of Mill Creek, and the mothers of his children, Roberta Armstrong and Kathy Gear. Preceding him in death besides his parents was one sister, Peggy Wamsley Wegman. Frankie attended the schools of Randolph County and had been employed as a coal miner for Carter Roag. He enjoyed bear and deer hunting and driving on the back roads. His favorite thing to do was to spend time with his grandkids. Frankie was loved by all and always put others before himself. He was a hard worker and an excellent provider for his children. Frankie was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home Friday, August 6, 2021, from 11 am until 1 pm, the funeral hour. Interment will follow in Brick Church Cemetery. The Randolph Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Frankie Paul Wamsley. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com

