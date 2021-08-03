Advertisement

“Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes deadline extended following system glitch

Babydog
Babydog(Governor Jim Justice)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday that the registration for the “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes deadline has been extended after a system glitch caused registration to close early.

The new deadline to register is Sunday, Aug. 8, at 11:59 p.m. EDT. The final round of prize winners will now be announced Tuesday, Aug. 10.

“This final crop of prizes are going to be the best we’ve ever had. We’re going to change several people’s lives and we’re going to make someone a millionaire,” Gov. Justice said. “I urge every West Virginian to take advantage of this extra time to get vaccinated and get registered before it’s too late.”

Registration for all prizes was previously scheduled to expire Monday night at 11:59 p.m. However, due to a system glitch, registration for the college scholarship prize closed early. The glitch has been corrected.

More than 376,000 West Virginians have registered for the sweepstakes to date.

The final round of prizes for vaccinated West Virginians ages 18 and older include:

  • One grand prize of $1.588 million
  • One second place prize of $588,000
  • Two brand-new custom-outfitted trucks
  • Five lifetime hunting licenses
  • Five lifetime fishing licenses
  • Five custom hunting rifles
  • Five custom hunting shotguns
  • 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks

Additionally, two vaccinated West Virginians ages 12-25 will win a full four-year scholarship to any public institution in the state.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Injured West Virginia infant dies, father charged with abuse
Injured Morgantown infant dies, father charged with abuse
Multiple agencies respond to a structure fire in Clarksburg
Three structures and one vehicle damaged in Clarksburg fire
Gov. Justice | No plans to reinstate mask mandate
Mylan closes
President of United Steelworkers Local 8-957 speaks out after Morgantown plant officially closes; CISA says plant has other plans
Howard Lee Tomey
Gilmer County man accused of choking a woman, charged with strangulation

Latest News

Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 8 3 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 8 3 2021 12 PM
Ex-WVa mayor pleads guilty in flood recovery funds probe
LGBTQ Flag, file image
Charleston, WVa, OKs ordinance banning conversion therapy