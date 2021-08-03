“Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes deadline extended following system glitch

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday that the registration for the “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes deadline has been extended after a system glitch caused registration to close early.

The new deadline to register is Sunday, Aug. 8, at 11:59 p.m. EDT. The final round of prize winners will now be announced Tuesday, Aug. 10.

“This final crop of prizes are going to be the best we’ve ever had. We’re going to change several people’s lives and we’re going to make someone a millionaire,” Gov. Justice said. “I urge every West Virginian to take advantage of this extra time to get vaccinated and get registered before it’s too late.”

Registration for all prizes was previously scheduled to expire Monday night at 11:59 p.m. However, due to a system glitch, registration for the college scholarship prize closed early. The glitch has been corrected.

More than 376,000 West Virginians have registered for the sweepstakes to date.

The final round of prizes for vaccinated West Virginians ages 18 and older include:

One grand prize of $1.588 million

One second place prize of $588,000

Two brand-new custom-outfitted trucks

Five lifetime hunting licenses

Five lifetime fishing licenses

Five custom hunting rifles

Five custom hunting shotguns

25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks

Additionally, two vaccinated West Virginians ages 12-25 will win a full four-year scholarship to any public institution in the state.

