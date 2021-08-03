Health Officials: vaccinations needed ahead of surge in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The United States on Monday reached President Joe Biden’s goal of having 70 percent of adults with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but health experts say it’s a month late.

As we’re seeing a surge in cases across the country, Executive Director of the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department Chad Bundy says there’s not much time before we see the effects of the variant in our area. “I would make the discussion that it’s here and it’s only going to grow as we move forward,” said Bundy.

Currently in West Virginia, there are more than 2,500 active cases, jumping up 500 cases since Friday. A little more than 68 percent of those eligible in the state have received at least one vaccine shot, but Bundy says more need to get vaccinated if we want to see any signs of normalcy returning.

Bundy said, “It’s not enough to acquire that herd immunity, and we can’t protect all citizens with the amount of people we’ve had vaccinated, so it falls back on making the individual making the choice to be vaccinated.”

Classrooms will soon be welcoming back students and more parents are returning to work in-person, which is why some health experts believe the message to get vaccinated is more prevalent than ever.

“It’s going to spread,” Bundy continued. “If you’re unvaccinated in a school or in the community, there is a very good chance that you are going to contract the delta variant.”

Bundy also stated that there’s no time to wait to get the vaccine, as the delta variant has been proven to be more transmissible. He reminds everyone that you cannot get the vaccine while you have the virus.

