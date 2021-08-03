John Arthur Jeffries, 75, of Weston, WV, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, July 30, 2021. He passed in the comfort of his home, surrounded by loving family, and under the compassionate care of WVU Medicine Hospice. John was born in Orlando, WV, on May 24, 1946, a son of the late Coleman Theodore Jeffries and Helen Frame Jeffries. In addition to his parents, John was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by one granddaughter, Grace Burdette; and one brother, Thomas A. Jeffries. On November 2, 1996, John married Sharon Elaine Rogers Crumit and together they have shared over 24 wonderful years of marriage. Forever cherishing their memories of John are his wife, Sharon Jeffries of Weston, WV; two children: John A. Jeffries II of Martinsburg, WV, and Wendy Michelle Harbaugh and husband, Michael Jr., of Scottland, PA; two step-children: Michael Crumit and wife, Leslie, of Clarksburg, WV, and Gregory Crumit of Jane Lew, WV; five grandchildren: Hunter and Holly Jeffries, Helen and Christian Burdette, and Michael “Mikey” Harbaugh III; one step-grandchild, Jacob Crumit; two siblings: Charles Jeffries of Weston, WV, and Barbara Parmer and husband, David, of Hinton, WV; and several nieces and nephews. John graduated from Weston High School in 1964. He was drafted into the United States Military and volunteered for the Marine Corp. John served his country proudly from 1966-1968 and was honorably discharged as a Corporal E-4. He then attended Glenville State College where he graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Education in 1972. John’s proudest moment was when he joined the West Virginia State Police force in 1972. After 22 years stationed in the eastern panhandle and a title of Sergeant, John retired from the WV State Police. He hated to sit still, so he began working with Penn National Gaming as a security supervisor and internal investigator. John was a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Weston, WG Bennett Masonic Lodge in Walkersville, WV, and a past high priest with the Biglow Chapter #4 Royal Arch Masons. He was a true West Virginia man and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors in the Wild and Wonderful countryside. John also crafted one-of-a-kind cabinets for his family and remodeled houses. He was a devoted man and will be missed dearly. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, WV, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 12 p.m. on Tuesday in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor James Martin officiating. Full military honors will be accorded by the United State Marine Corps and Lewis County Honor Guard. Following services, John’s request for Cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Inurnment at Orlando Cemetery will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, appreciate the service of John Arthur Jeffries and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

