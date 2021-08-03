Advertisement

Joseph Francis ”Joey” Lehew

Ralph Junior “Pap” Samples
Ralph Junior "Pap" Samples
By Master Control
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Joseph Francis “Joey” Lehew, age 71 formerly of Flemington passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at the Rosewood Center in Grafton. He was born December 1, 1949 in Baltimore, MD a son of the late James H. and Catherine M. (Keller) Lehew. He is survived by his sister, Donna Goodnow; special nieces, Catherine Alderman and Leah (David)  Goodnow and many other nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, James, Robert, and Gregory Lehew. Joey enjoyed listening to music, dancing, watching wrestling, playing cards, and car rides. There will be no funeral home visitation or funeral.  A memorial service may be planned at a later date. The Donald G. Ford Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements and is honored to serve the Lehew family. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

