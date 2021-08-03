Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | August 3, 2021

A quiet week ahead!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone!! Today started off nicely with some fog in the area, then a morning of brighter skies. But as we moved into the afternoon, we saw those clouds build in as well as the humidity rise. Highs today struggled to get over 80F, with most of us sitting in the high 70′s. A few scattered afternoon showers also developed, and that will continue to be the trend as we move through the rest of the week. Tomorrow will start much the same as today, with some patchy fog around into the mid-morning hours. The rest of the week will be relatively quiet as our region continues to be dominated by high pressure. This will quell most of the possibility of showers through Saturday, but there could be a stray developing shower or thunderstorm especially during the heating of the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to be on the rise as well into the end of the week. Our next shot of any hefty downpours probably won’t be till the end of the weekend.

Tonight: Isolated showers early, then patchy fog developing: Low: 58

Wednesday: Partly cloudy: High 83

Thursday: Partly cloudy: High 85

Friday: Mostly sunny: High 87

