Multiple agencies respond to an oven fire at a restaurant in Meadowbrook

Multiple agencies respond to structure fire in Meadowbrook(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEADOWBROOK, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple agencies responded to an oven fire in Meadowbrook.

According to the 911 communication office, an oven caught fire at Sunset Drive restaurant on Shinnston Pike. The 911 call came in at 3 pm on Tuesday.

The Harrison County EMS, Lumberport Fire Department, Nutter Fort Fire Department, Shinnston Fire Department, and Spelter Fire Department responded to the scene.

