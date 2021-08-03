Advertisement

Still no answers regarding former Lumberport mayor’s resignation

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Still no answers regarding former Mayor Jacqueline Yeager’s resignation after another Lumberport Council meeting.

At the special meeting on July 14, 5 News was asked to return to the meeting August 2 to get more information.

There was no speak of Yeager during the August 2 meeting at all.

After the meeting adjourned, 5 News asked councilmembers to talk about Yeager’s resignation and they refused to comment.

However, one councilmember did tell us she felt the council wanted to push forward past this situation.

We asked current Mayor Betty O’dell about the resignation and she said she didn’t have any information, and that only Yeager had the answer.

We reached out to Yeager regarding the resignation and received no response.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Injured West Virginia infant dies, father charged with abuse
Injured Morgantown infant dies, father charged with abuse
Multiple agencies respond to a structure fire in Clarksburg
Multiple agencies respond to a structure fire in Clarksburg
Gov. Justice | No plans to reinstate mask mandate
Mylan closes
President of United Steelworkers Local 8-957 speaks out after Morgantown plant officially closes; CISA says plant has other plans
(Source: Gray News)
One person injured in single-vehicle accident in Bridgeport

Latest News

Westover Water
Displaced Westover resident seeking flood assistance
CLARKSBURG FIRE
Westover Water
Westover Water
Multiple agencies respond to a structure fire in Clarksburg
Multiple agencies respond to a structure fire in Clarksburg