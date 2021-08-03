Still no answers regarding former Lumberport mayor’s resignation

LUMBERPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Still no answers regarding former Mayor Jacqueline Yeager’s resignation after another Lumberport Council meeting.

At the special meeting on July 14, 5 News was asked to return to the meeting August 2 to get more information.

There was no speak of Yeager during the August 2 meeting at all.

After the meeting adjourned, 5 News asked councilmembers to talk about Yeager’s resignation and they refused to comment.

However, one councilmember did tell us she felt the council wanted to push forward past this situation.

We asked current Mayor Betty O’dell about the resignation and she said she didn’t have any information, and that only Yeager had the answer.

We reached out to Yeager regarding the resignation and received no response.

