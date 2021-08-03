Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth: Tuesday, Aug. 3.

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
John Halterman:  You know, the Fed’s job is to protect the American people.  But what I think is happening is, they are actually ruining it for the working middle class.  And when I say this, they continue to over stimulate and have quantitative easing.  And what that’s doing, is it’s temporarily causing the stock market to soar.  But, unfortunately, it’s caused the inequality gap to also soar.  Because the reality of it is, the haves know what to do and the have-nots don’t know what to do.  And so, that’s one of the issues because what the have-nots know is that inflation continues to skyrocket.  And as it skyrockets, their cost of living goes up and up.  And that’s really because of the Fed’s stimulus money.  And so, what I tell people is, don’t let the haves out-perform the working class.  You know, you have a chance, but the key is you gotta get your financial house in order.  For more answers, call or visit our website today.

