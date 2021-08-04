Advertisement

16-year-old Grafton boy pleads guilty to first-degree arson and attempted murder for setting house on fire(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Aug. 4, 2021
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A 16-year-old Grafton boy plead guilty Tuesday to first-degree arson and attempted murder for setting his home on fire in November 2020.

Logan Workman set the house he lived in on fire on Robley Street. Police say his grandparents and other children were in the home at the time.

Workman is being prosecuted as an adult and will be sentenced at a later date, according to Taylor County Prosecuting Attorney John Bord. Workman is facing up to 20 years in prison on the arson charge, and 3-15 years on the attempted murder charge.

