Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | August 4th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our mornings are beginning to warm up already, with calm conditions to start our Wednesday. There’s still a decent amount of moisture in our air, which could lead to some light precipitation later in the day. We can’t rule out the chance to see a couple of scattered sprinkles once again this afternoon and evening, but they will be light and isolated as we begin to rise back into the 80s.

On Thursday, we’ll stay in those 80s, with a lingering slim chance of isolated rain showers. We’ll finally see a dry afternoon on Friday in the lowlands, with temperatures in the mid-80s and calmer conditions. Warm air near the ground and high in the atmosphere will prevent any significant rising motion and instability in the region, so we should see lots of sun and dry skies through the day.

A chance for rain returns Saturday afternoon, but clears up in the later evening as highs reach the mid-80s. Any rainfall should be brief, but a storm or two could develop in the afternoon. Sunday looks dry though, and we’ll be pushing 90 degrees once again for the high temperature. Monday appears to be a repeat of Sunday, with highs in the 90s and mostly dry skies.

Today: A foggy start with increasing temperatures, and isolated showers beginning later in the afternoon. High: 84.

Tonight: Clouds pass overhead as we stay dry. Low: 60.

Thursday: A slim chance for rain still hangs around, but we’ll be mostly dry and sunny. High: 85.

Friday: Dry skies and plenty of sunshine! High: 89.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.