Body found in Fairmont

BELLVIEW, W.Va (WDTV) - The body of a deceased adult white man was found in Fairmont on Tuesday, according to the Fairmont Police Department.

The man was found dead in a wooded area behind the Save A Lot in Bellview. Police say the man’s remains were in a decomposed condition and unrecognizable.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on Wednesday and foul play is not suspected. The man’s identity has not been released.

