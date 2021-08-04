Advertisement

Body found in Fairmont

(KCRG)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLVIEW, W.Va (WDTV) - The body of a deceased adult white man was found in Fairmont on Tuesday, according to the Fairmont Police Department.

The man was found dead in a wooded area behind the Save A Lot in Bellview. Police say the man’s remains were in a decomposed condition and unrecognizable.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on Wednesday and foul play is not suspected. The man’s identity has not been released.

Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies respond to structure fire in Meadowbrook
Multiple agencies respond to an oven fire at a restaurant in Meadowbrook
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
DHHR: Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia have more than doubled in two weeks
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Multiple agencies respond to a structure fire in Clarksburg
Three structures and one vehicle damaged in Clarksburg fire
Babydog
“Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes deadline extended following system glitch

Latest News

The West Virginia Board of Education and Department of Education released back-to-school...
West Virginia Dept. of Education releases back to school guidance document
Monongalia County Dog Warden
Man seen choking dog in video sentenced in Monongalia County
A Ford F-150, purchased for $81,433, is parked at the Capitol on West Virginia Day. It will...
How West Virginia’s ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine lottery didn’t get the job done
7 Day
United Way Wednesday- raising money for reading