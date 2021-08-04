Advertisement

Bridgeport celebrates National Night Out event

National Night Out in Bridgeport.
National Night Out in Bridgeport.
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Families gathered outside at the Bridgeport Recreation Complex for the police department’s annual National Night Out.

“The first tuesday in August is there is a law enforcement supported program called National Night Out. We’ve been doing it here in Bridgeport for about 13 years now,” said, Chief of the Bridgeport Police Department, John Walker.

This program was celebrated nationally to encourage law enforcement and the community to work together.

Walker hoped they could do just that

“It’s good for the officers to get out and meet the community. Then you know they can put a name with a face. We have to depend on our community so much,” he added.

In the past this free event had been held at the Bridgeport City Pool.

However, Walker said they outgrew the space which brought them to the complex.

There were multiple bounce houses and a climbing wall set up for kids to play. There was also lots of free food as well.

