Car accident in Harrison County sends one to the hospital

Harrison County, W.Va (WDTV) - A car accident Tuesday evening has sent one person to UHC hospital.

The accident happened around 5:45 PM on route 73 near Rocket Drive.

The driver became entrapped in the vehicle after losing control and landing in a ditch.

Officials say the driver does not have any life threatening injuries.

Bridgeport Police and The Bridgeport Fire Department responded to the accident.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.