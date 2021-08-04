Advertisement

Car accident in Harrison County sends one to the hospital

Traffic accident background (MGN)
By Angela Salvatore and WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:33 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Harrison County, W.Va (WDTV) - A car accident Tuesday evening has sent one person to UHC hospital.

The accident happened around 5:45 PM on route 73 near Rocket Drive.

The driver became entrapped in the vehicle after losing control and landing in a ditch.

Officials say the driver does not have any life threatening injuries.

Bridgeport Police and The Bridgeport Fire Department responded to the accident.

