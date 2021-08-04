Charges upgraded for Harrison County man accused of shaking his one-month-old baby

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Charges have been upgraded during a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday for the father accused of shaking his infant son, who later died of his injuries.

18-year-old Lucian Alexander Grayson is now facing a charge of child abuse resulting in death, according to Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney Rachel Romano.

One-month-old Rowan Cooper Grayson-Seech died after suffering “non-accidental trauma,” authorities said. The child’s injuries were “consistent with Shaken Baby Syndrome,” according to the criminal complaint, which cited medical records.

Grayson told police he was alone with the child Wednesday afternoon, and thought a dog might have injured the boy while he slept, the criminal complaint said. He called authorities and reported the boy was unresponsive.

