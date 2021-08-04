Advertisement

CVS to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour

The pharmacy giant says it will begin increasing wages for hourly employees this month and hit...
The pharmacy giant says it will begin increasing wages for hourly employees this month and hit the $15 mark across the company by next July.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - CVS is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The pharmacy giant says it will begin increasing wages for hourly employees this month and hit the $15 mark across the company by next July.

About 65% of CVS’s hourly employees already make more than $15 an hour. Those who do, like pharmacy technicians and call center representatives, will also be seeing a wage increase.

CVS employs nearly 300,000 people.

Several companies, like Amazon, Target and Best Buy, have also recently moved their starting wages to $15 an hour.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies respond to structure fire in Meadowbrook
Multiple agencies respond to an oven fire at a restaurant in Meadowbrook
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
DHHR: Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia have more than doubled in two weeks
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Multiple agencies respond to a structure fire in Clarksburg
Three structures and one vehicle damaged in Clarksburg fire
Babydog
“Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes deadline extended following system glitch

Latest News

FILE - Former U.S. President Barack Obama gestures as he attends a plenary session of the...
Obama curtails 60th birthday bash after delta variant surge
'Spongebob Squarepants' and 'Patrick Star' make a cameo on the seafloor during deep sea...
Take a look at this: 'Spongebob' and 'Patrick' spotted during deep-sea dive
Flames leap from trees as the Dixie Fire jumps Highway 89 north of Greenville in Plumas County,...
Hot, gusty weather could mean explosive fire growth in West
A wildfire threatens a 'crucial' bird habitat on a Washington island.
Wildfire threatens crucial bird habitat in Washington
7 Day
United Way Wednesday- raising money for reading