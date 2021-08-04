Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | August 4, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday Everyone!! Today was a beautiful summer’s day out there. We began the day with a bit of fog in some areas, particularly the ones that had some showers late last night, started with a low in the lowers 60′s. Today warmed up nicely but we still topped the day just lower than our maximum average, which would be 85F here in Clarksburg. This afternoon showers began popping up with the daytime heating along with an upper-level disturbance helping to make our atmosphere a bit unstable. Any shower or thunderstorm will likely taper off later this evening. Tomorrow expect to see more patches of fog, but by the afternoon we’re looking at some cloudy, but less likely for showers. As we start the weekend on Friday, those temperatures will continue to rise into the upper 90′s, with Saturday the best chance during the weekend to see some showers and thunderstorms. Next week begins hot with temperatures expected to tip the 90-degree mark and with higher humidity expected, we could be seeing low triple-digit heat indices for the afternoons.

Tonight: Isolated showers early, then patchy fog developing: Low: 59

Thursday: Partly cloudy: High 84

Friday: Partly cloudy: High 89

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated storms: High 85

