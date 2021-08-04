Man seen choking dog in video sentenced in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A man seen choking a Dalmatian dog in a video was sentenced on Tuesday, according to the Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office.

A video of 24-year-old Jesse Workman choking a Dalmatian in August 2020 went viral on social media. Workman previously pleaded guilty to felony animal cruelty, officials say.

He has been sentenced to six months of unsupervised probation.

