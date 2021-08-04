Meadows named WVWC head swimming coach

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Wesleyan College named Collin Meadows its new head coach of men’s and women’s swimming Tuesday.

Meadows attended and swam at Davis & Elkins from 2012-2016 and spent the past three seasons with the program as an assistant coach.

He replaces Adam Brumley after he resigned from the position.

