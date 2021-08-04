Monongalia County residents ask County Commission for help after recent flooding

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County residents affected by the recent flooding asked for assistance during the County Commission meeting on Wednesday.

In minutes, some homes were flooded with over six inches of rain. One resident told 5 News that before the flood, she had plans to retire soon, but now she’s not sure when she’ll be able to. “All the appliances are gone, I have to rip out everything. So that’s my goal right now, is to get that stuff done and assess where I’m at and see what kind of help and how much I can move forward,” said Westover resident Diana Moore.

The Commission responded with a State of Emergency declaration that will be sent to the Governor Jim Justice to help release funds through FEMA for the more than 100 homes, roadways, and buildings on West Virginia University’s campus that were impacted by the flooding. While it can take at least a month before any action is taken, the Monongalia County Commissioners are trying to work quickly in providing assistance any way they can.

County Commissioner Tom Bloom said, “MUB (Morgantown Utility Board) came to us, there’s a 2.4 million dollar fix, we are offering to put down 50 percent of the money at 1.2 million and we’re waiting for the city to respond. It can’t help what’s happened before but at least going on, it will resolve these issues.”

Residents are hoping to move forward and to avoid problems like this in the future.

“I don’t think we’re trying to ask for very much, we just want to make our homes livable again and I don’t think that’s too much to ask for, but I think after today, the Monongalia County Commission is going to help make whatever progress they can for our situation and see where we can go from there,” said Westover resident Katelyn Eichelbereger.

The state has to approve the State of Emergency before FEMA can get involved-- but even to get funding from FEMA, at least $2.9 million worth of damages have to be reported through MECCA 911.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.